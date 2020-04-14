Tencent Holdings’ cloud computing unit, Tencent Cloud, has introduced a bundle of services designed to help businesses, medical institutions and governments during the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Reuters
Tencent launches package of cloud services in global fight against coronavirus pandemic

  • Business unit Tencent Cloud is offering an ‘anti-Covid-19 service package’ to businesses, medical institutions and governments worldwide
  • It will also provide free credits for some cloud service purchases to help companies and organisations in need
Yujie Xue
Updated: 8:00pm, 14 Apr, 2020

