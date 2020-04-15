Apple is releasing data gathered by counting the number of routing requests from Apple Maps, which is installed on all iPhones. File photo: Reuters
Apple releases Maps data that shows how coronavirus lockdowns affect movement
- Apple says it will release data on whether people are driving, walking or taking public transit less during lockdown orders
- The data is gathered by counting the number of routing requests from Apple Maps and comparing it with past usage
