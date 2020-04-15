Protesters are seen at Amazon building during the outbreak of Covid-19, in the Staten Island borough of New York City, US on March 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Amazon fires three reported critics of company’s pandemic response for workplace violations
- Maren Costa, Emily Cunningham and Bashir Mohamed had all criticised Amazon’s pandemic response before being fired
- The dismissals drew sharp words from US Senator Bernie Sanders and a labour coalition
Topic | Amazon
