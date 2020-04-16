3D printed coronavirus model and Google logo are placed near an Apple Macbook Pro in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters
US senator says Apple, Google need to show contact tracing will not violate privacy

  • Google and Apple are collaborating on technology to help identify people who have crossed paths with a contagious person and alert them
  • They will have to convince the public that this will not lead to a violation of users’ privacy, Senator Richard Blumenthal says
Reuters
Updated: 9:43am, 16 Apr, 2020

