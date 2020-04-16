Signage for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is displayed at the company's headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple chip maker TSMC’s profit soars on iPhone demand as it sticks to aggressive investment plans
- Washington is said to be considering curbs on TSMC’s sales to Huawei, which relies on the chip maker to produce its most advanced silicon.
Topic | Technology
Signage for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is displayed at the company's headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg