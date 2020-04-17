Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has come under attack in content posted by a group of players on the Nintendo social simulation video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has become an online gathering place for pro-democracy protesters. Photo: SCMP
China may clamp down on politically sensitive content in popular video games

  • Recent controversies could prompt the Cyberspace Administration of China to scrutinise the video game sector, analysts say
  • China is the industry’s biggest market, with more than 720 million gamers across mobile, desktop personal computer and console hardware
Josh Ye
Updated: 6:34am, 17 Apr, 2020

