Qingdao, a major city in eastern Shandong province, is the latest location for the semiconductor supply chain being developed by Foxconn Technology Group across China. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple supplier Foxconn steps up semiconductor plans with deal to build a new base in Qingdao

  • This marks Foxconn’s latest semiconductor project in China after other chip-related development initiatives in Nanjing, Jinan and Zhuhai
  • The Qingdao semiconductor packaging and testing plant will focus on chips used on 5G and AI-based hardware products
Topic |   Foxconn
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 6:30pm, 17 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Qingdao, a major city in eastern Shandong province, is the latest location for the semiconductor supply chain being developed by Foxconn Technology Group across China. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE