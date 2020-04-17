Qingdao, a major city in eastern Shandong province, is the latest location for the semiconductor supply chain being developed by Foxconn Technology Group across China. Photo: Shutterstock
Apple supplier Foxconn steps up semiconductor plans with deal to build a new base in Qingdao
- This marks Foxconn’s latest semiconductor project in China after other chip-related development initiatives in Nanjing, Jinan and Zhuhai
- The Qingdao semiconductor packaging and testing plant will focus on chips used on 5G and AI-based hardware products
