Anthony Levandowski, who was recruited by Uber Technologies in 2016 from Google parent Alphabet’s self-driving car programme, plead guilty to trade-secret theft last month for taking sensitive documents from his former employer. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Uber says engineer is on his own for US$180 million legal award to Google
- The ride-hailing giant said its former star engineer Anthony Levandowski’s forfeited indemnification after he plead guilty plea to trade secret theft
- Levandowski’s lawyer, however, said Uber cannot renege on that legal cover because it vetted the engineer before hiring him
