Alibaba Cloud made its AI-powered platform available for free to research institutions to accelerate CT image analytics, gene sequencing and related services. Photo: SCMP/Bien Perez
Alibaba Cloud to invest extra 200 billion yuan in next three years to boost cloud business after pandemic
- The investment will focus on technologies including operating systems, servers, chips and networks, according to Alibaba Cloud
Alibaba
