Facebook, the world’s biggest social media company, is seeking to bring digital payments to more countries around the world. Photo: Shutterstock
Facebook, three fintech firms in talks to launch mobile payments service in Indonesia
- If approved by country’s financial regulator, it would be among the first such service under the social media giant’s Facebook Pay application
- Indonesia is one of the largest markets globally for Facebook and WhatsApp, with more than 100 million users
Topic | Facebook
