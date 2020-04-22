A visitor passes a mural depicting various social media sites logos, including Facebook, inside a building in Bangalore, India. Facebook’s US$5.7 billion stake in the Jio Platforms unit of Reliance Industries marks one of the biggest foreign investments in the country. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Facebook seals biggest deal since WhatsApp with Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani
- The world’s largest social media company will pay US$5.7 billion for a 10 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, a unit of India’s Reliance Industries
- The deal would allow Facebook to step up its expansion in a country that is rapidly embracing online payment and e-commerce
