Delivery platforms in China have had to deal with changing conditions and consumer needs during the Covid-19 outbreak. Illustration: SCMP
Tech /  Big Tech

How China’s delivery services platforms are evolving, from smart lockers to ‘semi-finished’ meals

  • This is the eighth in a series on the impact of the coronavirus on China’s technology sector
  • The food delivery boom has been a lifesaver for many restaurants in China as they flock to online channels amid social distancing
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Minghe Hu , Celia Chen , Jane Zhang and Che Pan

Updated: 6:31am, 24 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Delivery platforms in China have had to deal with changing conditions and consumer needs during the Covid-19 outbreak. Illustration: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE