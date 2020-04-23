Byton founder and chief executive Daniel Kirchert, on the right foreground, poses with the company’s staff and a pair of electric vehicles at its headquarters in Nanjing, capital of eastern coastal Jiangsu province. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese EV start-up Byton furloughs staff, cuts pay as pandemic casts doubt on first car delivery

  • More than 200 workers are affected by the temporary work stoppage at Byton’s research and development base in Santa Clara, California
  • Byton’s senior management will collectively take an 80 per cent pay cut and invest in the company’s series C round of fundraising.
Topic |   Electric cars
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 5:41pm, 23 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Byton founder and chief executive Daniel Kirchert, on the right foreground, poses with the company’s staff and a pair of electric vehicles at its headquarters in Nanjing, capital of eastern coastal Jiangsu province. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE