Byton founder and chief executive Daniel Kirchert, on the right foreground, poses with the company’s staff and a pair of electric vehicles at its headquarters in Nanjing, capital of eastern coastal Jiangsu province. Photo: Handout
Chinese EV start-up Byton furloughs staff, cuts pay as pandemic casts doubt on first car delivery
- More than 200 workers are affected by the temporary work stoppage at Byton’s research and development base in Santa Clara, California
- Byton’s senior management will collectively take an 80 per cent pay cut and invest in the company’s series C round of fundraising.
Topic | Electric cars
