Apple’s transition to in-house processor designs for Mac computers is likely to begin with a new laptop, such as the company’s popular MacBook Air line. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple aims to sell Mac computers with its own chips starting in 2021

  • Apple is said to be preparing to release at least one Mac computer with the company’s own processor next year
  • The initiative to develop multiple Mac processors suggests its computer line-up will transition away from current supplier Intel Corp
Topic |   Apple
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:21pm, 23 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple’s transition to in-house processor designs for Mac computers is likely to begin with a new laptop, such as the company’s popular MacBook Air line. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE