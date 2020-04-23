Apple’s transition to in-house processor designs for Mac computers is likely to begin with a new laptop, such as the company’s popular MacBook Air line. Photo: Reuters
Apple aims to sell Mac computers with its own chips starting in 2021
- Apple is said to be preparing to release at least one Mac computer with the company’s own processor next year
- The initiative to develop multiple Mac processors suggests its computer line-up will transition away from current supplier Intel Corp
