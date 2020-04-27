The rural carrier market was one of Huawei’s few successes in the US but a new law means telcos will have to rip out Huawei gear or lose government subsidies. Illustration: Perry Tse
US telcos resigned to Huawei rip-and-replace law but want clarity on Washington’s reimbursement programme
- In the seventh instalment of an eight-part series on Huawei, Coco Feng, Sarah Dai and Jodi Xu Klein detail the ‘de-Huawei-isation’ campaign undertaken by Washington
- An April 22, deadline was extended by a month for US telcos to submit data to the FCC to comply with a law banning them from using subsidies to buy network gear from Huawei
Topic | Huawei
