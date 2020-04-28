Car sales in China fell for the 21st consecutive month in March. First-quarter sales totalled 3.7 million vehicles, down 42 per cent from a year ago, according to data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Still, company founder He said the P7, whose list of features were benchmarked against those of Tesla, “solidifies Xpeng Motors’ leading position in China’s smart EV market”.

The P7 is the first Level 3 autonomous driving-ready production vehicle in China, according to Xpeng. Level 3 vehicles are able to drive from point A to point B based on certain road conditions. In case of an emergency, drivers are expected to take control of the car.

The intelligent cockpit of the new P7 electric sports car from Xpeng Motors is powered by the in-car mini app from Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Handout

That capability is supported by integrating 12 ultrasonic sensors, five millimetre wave radars and 14 cameras, which provide the P7 with 360-degree perception. The car also has a long-driving range of up to 706 kilometres.

The P7’s intelligent cockpit, powered by the in-car mini app from Alibaba Group Holding, is designed to interact with driver and passengers through voice commands, infotainment and a concert hall-standard 600-watt Dynaudio surround-sound audio system. Xpeng is backed by Alibaba, which is the parent company of the South China Morning Post.

While other domestic EV companies are struggling, Xpeng managed to raise US$400 million in new financing last year. Xpeng has no plans to cut staff or pursue furloughs, according to a company spokeswoman in response to a text inquiry for comment.