Alphabet shares surged after first-quarter results and upbeat executive comments showed the company’s cloud and YouTube businesses kept growing in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP
Alphabet shares jump as first-quarter results show Google Cloud, YouTube expansion

  • Alphabet’s sales for the first quarter came in at US$33.71 billion, up 14 per cent from a year ago and ahead of Wall Street estimates
  • YouTube revenue jumped 33.5 per cent, while Google Cloud’s top line soared 52 per cent
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:08am, 29 Apr, 2020

