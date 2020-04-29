A man passes by an advertisement of Samsung Electronics' flagship Galaxy S20 and S20+ smartphones in Seoul, South Korea, on April 28. Photo: AP
Samsung warns of profit slide after coronavirus slams tech industry
- The world’s largest maker of memory chips, smartphones and consumer appliances said the tech sector took hits from both supply and demand
- Samsung said a drop in smartphone earnings is ‘inevitable’ in the second quarter because of store closings and other factors
Topic | Samsung Electronics
A man passes by an advertisement of Samsung Electronics' flagship Galaxy S20 and S20+ smartphones in Seoul, South Korea, on April 28. Photo: AP