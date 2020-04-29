The JD Cloud & AI and Cloudflare partnership aims to help enterprises increase the performance and security of their websites and online services in mainland China. Illustration: Shutterstock
JD.com, US firm Cloudflare join forces to challenge Alibaba in China’s vast cloud market
- With JD Cloud & AI as partner, Cloudflare plans to establish 150 new data centres in mainland China
- Alibaba continues to lead China’s cloud services market, with a 46.1 per cent share in 2019
Topic | JD.com
The JD Cloud & AI and Cloudflare partnership aims to help enterprises increase the performance and security of their websites and online services in mainland China. Illustration: Shutterstock