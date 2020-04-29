Cleaners are seen next to NIO’s self-driving electric concept car, Eve, displayed at during the Auto Shanghai trade show in April of last year. Photo: Reuters
Cash-strapped electric carmaker NIO obtains US$1 billion lifeline from strategic investors
- The deal calls for NIO to transfer its core businesses and assets into a new company
- The new firm, called NIO China, will establish its headquarters in Hefei, capital of eastern Anhui province
Topic | Electric cars
