Cleaners are seen next to NIO’s self-driving electric concept car, Eve, displayed at during the Auto Shanghai trade show in April of last year. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Cash-strapped electric carmaker NIO obtains US$1 billion lifeline from strategic investors

  • The deal calls for NIO to transfer its core businesses and assets into a new company
  • The new firm, called NIO China, will establish its headquarters in Hefei, capital of eastern Anhui province
Topic |   Electric cars
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 8:49pm, 29 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cleaners are seen next to NIO’s self-driving electric concept car, Eve, displayed at during the Auto Shanghai trade show in April of last year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE