Jeff Bezos, chief executive of Amazon.com, said the online retail giant expects to spend US$4 billion or more on Covid-19-related expenses for getting products to customers and keeping employees safe. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Amazon says it risks loss on spending rise for pandemic
- The online retail giant projected its operating income to range from US$1.5 billion to a loss of US$1.5 billion in the second quarter
- Its coronavirus efforts include increased spending on personal protective equipment as well as enhanced cleaning of warehouses and stores
