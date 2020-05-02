Elon Musk, chief executive of electric car maker Tesla, posted more than a dozen times on Twitter in a span of less than a 75 minutes on Friday, claiming he was selling “almost all” of his physical possessions and will not own a house. He also renewed his call for reopening the US economy. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tesla shares fall as Musk says stock too high in 2018-style tweets
- Chief executive Elon Musk’s Twitter burst followed a profane rant during Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday
- He railed against shutdown orders aimed at containing the coronavirus and compared shelter-in-place measures with forcible imprisonment
