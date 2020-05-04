Warframe is a free-to-play, action role-playing shooter game from Canadian developer Digital Extremes, a subsidiary of Leyou Technologies Holdings. Photo: Twitter
Hong Kong video games firm Leyou Technologies gets a new buyout offer
- The bid by Zhejiang Century Huatong Group sets up a clash with iDreamSky Technology, which has been in buyout talks with Leyou since late last year
- CVC Capital Partners and iDreamSky had proposed to jointly acquire Leyou for US$1.23 billion
Topic | Video gaming
