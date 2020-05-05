Apple shares are virtually flat year-to-date, compared with a 12 per cent drop in the S&P 500 Index.. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple capitalises on Fed’s emergency measures to issue cheapest bonds in years, funding buy-backs, dividends

  • Tech giant Apple is the latest blue-chip company to capitalise on the Federal Reserve’s emergency measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak
  • Companies with the best credit ratings are boosting shareholder returns by tapping cheap debt
Topic |   Apple
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:47am, 5 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple shares are virtually flat year-to-date, compared with a 12 per cent drop in the S&P 500 Index.. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE