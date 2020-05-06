Apple said it will hold a virtual version of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference starting June 22, about two weeks later than usual. Photo: DPA
Apple to hold developer conference online due to Covid-19 pandemic, and about two weeks later than usual
- Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be held online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic
- It will be held about two weeks later than usual starting June 22, which is likely to also push back the company’s software testing cycle
Topic | Apple
Apple said it will hold a virtual version of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference starting June 22, about two weeks later than usual. Photo: DPA