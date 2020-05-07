People wearing face masks are seen walking on a bridge, with the Han river and Seoul’s skyline in the background. South Korea’s ‘New Deal’ aims to boost the country’s economic growth potential and create sustainable jobs for future generations. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tech /  Big Tech

South Korea to make 5G and AI centrepieces of economy’s ‘New Deal’ in post-coronavirus era

  • The initiative by newly re-elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in is expected to involve large-scale projects to boost jobs and innovation
  • Plans include creating a fund to foster AI development, build sites for robot testing and support the roll-out of a nationwide 5G network
Topic |   South Korea
Bloomberg
Updated: 3:40pm, 7 May, 2020

