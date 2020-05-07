Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai is the electric car maker’s only plant outside the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla abruptly suspends car production at Shanghai Gigafactory
- The reason for the abrupt halt was because of component shortages, according to a report by Chinese technology news site 36kr
- Tesla, however, has indicated that it was just conducting normal maintenance work at the factory
