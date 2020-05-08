3D printed coronavirus model and Google logo are placed near an Apple Macbook Pro in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Start-up Blyncsy risks clash with Apple, Google over coronavirus contact tracing app royalties
- Utah-based Blyncsy says it has exclusive business rights to the use of electronic devices for tracing people with Covid-19
- But the company faces a serious uphill battle if it tries to protect the patent, practitioners say
