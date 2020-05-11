Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson has predicted that 5G subscriptions would account for 29 per cent of all mobile network users in 2025. Photo: DPA
Sweden’s Ericsson raises forecast for global 5G subscriptions to 2.8 billion by 2025
- The Swedish telecoms equipment maker raised its forecast because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has made more people work remotely
- Ericsson and Finnish rival Nokia compete worldwide against China’s Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp
Topic | 5G
