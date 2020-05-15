File photo of people working on machines at the Foxconn factory in Guiyang, China. Foxconn produces electronic devices for Apple and other leading IT companies. Photo: EPA-EFE
Apple helps suppliers reconfigure factories to limit Covid-19
- In an annual supplier responsibility report released Thursday, Apple detailed a range of responses from its partners to protect workers from the coronavirus
- The Cupertino, California-based technology giant works with hundreds of companies in a globe-spanning supply chain
Topic | Apple
File photo of people working on machines at the Foxconn factory in Guiyang, China. Foxconn produces electronic devices for Apple and other leading IT companies. Photo: EPA-EFE