Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, said it incurred costs related to the coronavirus pandemic worth about US$334 million. Photo EPA-EFE
Apple supplier Foxconn’s profit gutted by smartphone slump
- Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer, posted an 89 per cent decline in profit in the first quarter
- The company warned of continued uncertainty in smartphone demand during the second half of this year
Topic | Foxconn
