With branches shut, customers social distancing and fearful of tainted cash amid the coronavirus crisis, major banks in Hong Kong and Singapore are seeing a surge in demand for digital services. Photo: Shutterstock
HSBC, Citi speed up digital push to ward off Asian upstarts

  • Banking giants are rolling out new video services and fresh mobile features for everything from wealth management to insurance
  • The heightened digital activity amid the coronavirus crisis comes just as traditional banks were contemplating how to fend off competition from virtual banking start-ups
Topic |   Fintech
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:04pm, 17 May, 2020

