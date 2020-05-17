A security officer stands outside Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai in this file photograph from November of 2001. Photo: Reuters
China injects US$2.2 billion into local chip maker SMIC

  • The investment comes as Washington restricts the ability of telecoms gear maker Huawei to develop chips using American technologies
  • SMIC, mainland China’s biggest chip maker, plans a share sale in Shanghai that could raise more than US$3 billion
Bloomberg
Updated: 3:34pm, 17 May, 2020

