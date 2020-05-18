A security guard checks a customer’s temperature outside the Apple Store in Charleston, South Carolina, on May 13. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Apple says nearly 100 of its stores have reopened globally

  • The reopened Apple Stores will focus ‘on limiting occupancy’, with a renewed emphasis on one-to-one service
  • Apple reopened all of its stores in China by mid-March, as the coronavirus pandemic was reined in across the country
Updated: 8:48am, 18 May, 2020

