A security guard checks a customer’s temperature outside the Apple Store in Charleston, South Carolina, on May 13. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Apple says nearly 100 of its stores have reopened globally
- The reopened Apple Stores will focus ‘on limiting occupancy’, with a renewed emphasis on one-to-one service
- Apple reopened all of its stores in China by mid-March, as the coronavirus pandemic was reined in across the country
Topic | Apple
