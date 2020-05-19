Baidu employees wearing face masks are seen next to the company’s artificial intelligence robot at the Chinese internet search giant’s headquarters in Beijing on May 18. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Baidu weathers Covid-19 slump better than expected, sees rebound

  • The Chinese internet search giant has moved to diversify its advertising revenue sources amid stiff competition from Tencent and ByteDance
  • Once the runaway leader in desktop search, Baidu is now struggling to stay relevant in the mobile era
Topic |   Baidu
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:41am, 19 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Baidu employees wearing face masks are seen next to the company’s artificial intelligence robot at the Chinese internet search giant’s headquarters in Beijing on May 18. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE