Baidu employees wearing face masks are seen next to the company’s artificial intelligence robot at the Chinese internet search giant’s headquarters in Beijing on May 18. Photo: Reuters
Baidu weathers Covid-19 slump better than expected, sees rebound
- The Chinese internet search giant has moved to diversify its advertising revenue sources amid stiff competition from Tencent and ByteDance
- Once the runaway leader in desktop search, Baidu is now struggling to stay relevant in the mobile era
Topic | Baidu
Baidu employees wearing face masks are seen next to the company’s artificial intelligence robot at the Chinese internet search giant’s headquarters in Beijing on May 18. Photo: Reuters