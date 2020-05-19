A Sony Corp. Alpha a9 mirrorless digital camera mounted with an FE 24-70mm f/4 ZA OSS standard zoom lens. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Big Tech

Sony, Microsoft strike deal on tiny AI imaging chip with huge potential for cameras

  • In a ‘world-first’ for commercial customers, Sony says it will partner with Microsoft to embed artificial intelligence capabilities into its latest imaging chip
  • The module has its own processor and memory built in, allowing it to analyse video without sending any data through remote servers
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:17pm, 19 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Sony Corp. Alpha a9 mirrorless digital camera mounted with an FE 24-70mm f/4 ZA OSS standard zoom lens. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE