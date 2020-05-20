A still from Arena of Valor, the international version of Tencent’s Honour of Kings.
Tencent hires big names including Ken-Ichiro Imaizumi and Scott Warner in blockbuster game push

  • Tencent is hiring for at least five game-related positions in California, requiring candidates to have experience creating blockbuster games
  • Its recent hires include industry veterans Ken-Ichiro Imaizumi and Scott Warner, known for their work on games like Metal Gear Solid and Halo 4
Updated: 6:15am, 20 May, 2020

