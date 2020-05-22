New US restrictions could stifle efforts by Huawei Technologies to develop its own advanced chips through subsidiary HiSilicon. Photo: Reuters
US strikes at a Huawei prize: chip design company HiSilicon
- New US export control rule could be Washington’s most damaging attack yet against Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment vendor
- It would block HiSilicon’s access to US chip design software and major semiconductor foundries, led by TSMC
Topic | Huawei
New US restrictions could stifle efforts by Huawei Technologies to develop its own advanced chips through subsidiary HiSilicon. Photo: Reuters