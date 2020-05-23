Huawei Technologies’ Kunpeng 920, a chip designed by subsidiary HiSilicon for data centres and cloud computing gear, is displayed during an unveiling ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen in January of last year. Photo: AP
Inside China Tech: chipping away at Huawei
- A new US rule threatens to derail Huawei’s advanced semiconductor development efforts
- It specifically targets the operations of chip design subsidiary HiSilicon
Topic | China technology
Huawei Technologies’ Kunpeng 920, a chip designed by subsidiary HiSilicon for data centres and cloud computing gear, is displayed during an unveiling ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen in January of last year. Photo: AP