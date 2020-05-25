South Korean companies Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dominate the global market for memory chips. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei said to ask Samsung, SK Hynix for stable supply of memory chips
- The request comes after the US government moved to bar any chip maker using American technology from supplying Huawei without a licence
- Huawei spends around US$8.1 billion every year to buy memory chips from Samsung and SK Hynix
