South Korean companies Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dominate the global market for memory chips. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei said to ask Samsung, SK Hynix for stable supply of memory chips

  • The request comes after the US government moved to bar any chip maker using American technology from supplying Huawei without a licence
  • Huawei spends around US$8.1 billion every year to buy memory chips from Samsung and SK Hynix
Updated: 8:29am, 25 May, 2020

