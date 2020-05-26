Tencent Holdings’ new digital infrastructure investment programme represents a strong commitment from the nation’s hi-tech sector to support economic recovery. Photo: Imaginechina
Tencent to invest US$70 billion in new digital infrastructure, backing Beijing’s economic stimulus efforts
- The five-year plan will have Tencent focus on fields that include cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and the Internet of Things
- Other investments will go to infrastructure such as advanced servers, supercomputers, data centres and 5G mobile networks
Topic | Tencent
Tencent Holdings’ new digital infrastructure investment programme represents a strong commitment from the nation’s hi-tech sector to support economic recovery. Photo: Imaginechina