Tencent to invest US$70 billion in new digital infrastructure, backing Beijing’s economic stimulus efforts

  • The five-year plan will have Tencent focus on fields that include cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and the Internet of Things
  • Other investments will go to infrastructure such as advanced servers, supercomputers, data centres and 5G mobile networks
Iris Deng and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:30pm, 26 May, 2020

Tencent Holdings’ new digital infrastructure investment programme represents a strong commitment from the nation’s hi-tech sector to support economic recovery. Photo: Imaginechina
