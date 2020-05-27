Amazon is in talks to buy driverless vehicle start-up Zoox, according to people familiar with the matter. Photo: AFP
E-commerce giant Amazon in talks to buy autonomous vehicle start-up Zoox
- Dow Jones reported that Amazon is in advanced talks to buy Zoox for less than the US$3.2 billion valuation from 2018
- Zoox is unlikely to sell for less than the US$1 billion that it has already raised, according to people familiar with the matter
