Amazon is in talks to buy driverless vehicle start-up Zoox, according to people familiar with the matter. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Big Tech

E-commerce giant Amazon in talks to buy autonomous vehicle start-up Zoox

  • Dow Jones reported that Amazon is in advanced talks to buy Zoox for less than the US$3.2 billion valuation from 2018
  • Zoox is unlikely to sell for less than the US$1 billion that it has already raised, according to people familiar with the matter
Topic |   Amazon
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:18pm, 27 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Amazon is in talks to buy driverless vehicle start-up Zoox, according to people familiar with the matter. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE