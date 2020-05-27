Volkswagen workers are shown at an assembly line for the company’s ID.3 electric vehicle at the German carmaker’s plant in the town of Zwickau on February 25. The ID.3 is one of 70 new electric models that Volkswagen plans to bring to market in the coming years. Photo: AP
Costly electric vehicles confront a harsh coronavirus reality
- The economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic has put the electric vehicle ambitions of Volkswagen and other major carmakers at risk
- Even before the crisis, carmakers had to contend with the downturn in China, the world’s biggest car market, where about half of all EVs are sold
