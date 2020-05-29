Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act – itself part of a broader US telecommunications law – provides a legal protection for internet companies. It shields them from liability for user posts as well as liability for any claims for moderating content. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Section 230, a US law that made the modern internet
- Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act – itself part of a broader US telecoms law – provides a legal ‘safe harbour’ for internet companies
- That was challenged by US President Donald Trump in an executive order, one that would strip those protections if online platforms engaged in ‘editorial decisions’
