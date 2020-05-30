The sharing economy has taken a hit from Covid-19 in China.
Tech /  Big Tech

Coronavirus: No more shared karaoke booths and massage chairs in China as Covid-19 takes the shine off sharing economy

  • The sharing economy was once seen as an indelible part of China’s future - but Covid-19 has changed that perception
  • Now that the spread of the novel coronavirus has been contained, the government has been taking steps to revive consumption
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:46am, 30 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The sharing economy has taken a hit from Covid-19 in China.
READ FULL ARTICLE