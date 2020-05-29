Volkswagen unveils its ID concept electric sport utility vehicle during the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai in April of last year. Photo: AP
Volkswagen expands in China with US$2.2 billion investment in electric vehicle sector
- The German car giant will take a 50 per cent stake in state-owned Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Holdings
- It will also buy a 26 per cent share of Chinese battery supplier Gotion High-Tech
