A rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York in this 2017 file photo. Cheap solar panels, mostly imported from China, led to a boom in the US solar industry during the past decade. Photo: AP
China’s solar giants forced to cut prices as coronavirus curbs demand
- This is bad news for the companies that make solar components and could lead to consolidation among some of the smaller players in the industry
- Chinese manufacturers comprise at least 73 per cent of the global capacity in every step in the global solar power supply chain
