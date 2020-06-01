A sign marks the entrance to US technology giant International Business Machines Corp’s corporate headquarters in Armonk, New York. Photo: Agence France-Presse via Getty Images
IBM, the silent job cutter, stokes worker anxiety, speculation
- The US technology giant will not disclose the total number of its employees who were recently dismissed because of competitive reasons
- The Armonk, New York-based company has about 350,000 staff worldwide
Topic | Technology
A sign marks the entrance to US technology giant International Business Machines Corp’s corporate headquarters in Armonk, New York. Photo: Agence France-Presse via Getty Images