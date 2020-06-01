Google’s automated system for matching marketers with websites sometimes places advertisements for brands on sites with which they would prefer not to be associated. Photo: Reuters
Google helps place ads on sites amplifying coronavirus conspiracies

  • Research group the Global Disinformation Index has found that Google placed ads on sites that run baseless claims about Covid-19
  • The ads were placed through Google’s automated system for matching marketers with websites
Bloomberg
Updated: 9:57pm, 1 Jun, 2020

