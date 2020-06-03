The logo of Huawei Technologies is seen outside the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker’s research facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, in February of last year. Photo: Reuters
Huawei snubbed by Canadian mobile network operators ahead of Trudeau’s crucial 5G call
- Mobile network operators BCE and Telus Corp have selected European telecoms equipment suppliers for their 5G infrastructure
- Those actions come ahead of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision on whether Huawei will take part in the country’s 5G roll-out
Topic | Huawei
The logo of Huawei Technologies is seen outside the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker’s research facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, in February of last year. Photo: Reuters